Aamir Khan And Other Actors Who Played The Role Of Other B-Town Celebs

Nowadays, the trend in Bollywood concerning scripts has changed a bit. Earlier, writers used to use their imagination and create stories and actors used to emote them onscreen. However, nowadays you will notice quite a few biopics being made in Bollywood, based on the real-life stories of popular names. Take a look at some commercially successful films made by celebrated directors based on real-life stories.

3 idiots

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Rajkumar Hirani made one of the most memorable films ever in Bollywood, and it was none other than the Blockbuster film 3 idiots. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's best selling novel Five Point Someone. The book was based on Chetan's real-life story which he experienced while studying at a premium engineering college in India.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Aamir Khan played the lead role in 3 idiots and the actor gave one of the best performance of his life. 3 idiots became an iconic film. Every actor in the movie played their part with sheer brilliance. From songs to its dialogues, everything about the movie became a rage. The characters played by Aamir Khan was highly loved and praised by the audience. 3 idiots made a whopping collection of ₹459.96 crores worldwide. This Aamir Khan film holds a Guinness World Record as well. 3 idiots made a record for the highest box office film gross for a Bollywood film.

Sanju

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Sanju is another Rajkumar Hirani Film which is based on a true-life story of popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial takes you through the different phases of Sanjay Dutt's controversial life. Rajkumar Hirani directed this movie beautifully. It won't be wrong to say that Rajkumar Hirani truly was the captain of the ship and he helmed the entire movie on his shoulders. Ranbir Kapoor acted like a dream in Sanju as Sanjay Dutt, perfecting his mannerism and nuances exceptionally.

