'Aamir Khan Took Help For Punjabi Dialogues During Laal Singh Chadha Shoot': Mona Singh

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan, who would be seen in the lead role in the movie, has been preparing for his character by taking some Punjabi lessons from actor Mona Singh. Recently, Mona Singh in an interview with an entertainment portal said that Aamir Khan has taken Punjabi lessons from her.

The actor who is also a part of the movie Laal Singh Chadha mentioned that Aamir Khan used to take her help for the pronunciation and dialogues. In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, she confirmed the news of her role in Laal Singh Chaddha. She said that she is looking forward to the movie shoot. She added that life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. She wrapped up her conversation saying that for her life has always been a box of wishes that came true. Adding to that, she said that it will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime.

Also Read| Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to include coronavirus pandemic in its story?

In another interview with a leading news portal, Mona Singh opened up about her experience of working with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh also gave an insight into her banter with Aamir Khan on the sets. Interestingly, Mona Singh revealed that Aamir Khan was amazed every time her first take was okayed. She also commented on her recent web-series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' gave these important life lessons

In the brief conversation, Mona Singh started her conversation while praising Aamir. The actor said that she considered herself fortunate to have this opportunity. Mona further added that it was a pleasure for her to see Aamir watching her shots. She mentioned that Aamir used to say, 'First take mein ho gaya, are waah'. In further conversation, Mona Singh gave a sneak peek into the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha amid the outbreak of COVID-19. As the discussion around resuming shoots gained momentum, Singh stated that she can barely wait to return to the set.

Also Read| Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha pushed to April 2021 owing to pending VFX work

Elaborating about the same, she revealed that after their Amritsar and Chandigarh schedules, the team was supposed to head to Delhi for the next stint. But, Aamir decided to return to Mumbai as he did not want to put the unit at risk. She concluded saying that they have about 10 to 11 days of shoot left. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, which released in 2014. The upcoming film is reportedly scheduled to take a December 2020 release.

Also Read| Aamir Khan's daughter Ira pens a heartfelt message on assistant Amos Paul's demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.