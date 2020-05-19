Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Pushed To April 2021 Owing To Pending VFX Work

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. In the most recent developments, leading news daily revealed that the film might not release on its scheduled date which was supposed to be in December 2020. A part of the film is incomplete due to which it is to be pushed to April 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha release pushed

Christmas every year comes with an Aamir Khan film and in most cases, this calls for a blockbuster month for box office. This year, however, things might not be the same as a wide range of films have not yet been completed due to the unprecedented Coronavirus situation. According to a report by a leading daily, only 60% of the film has been completed. The VFX part of the film is also pending which has to be done once the Coronavirus situation settles.

A source close to the leading daily said that the unit was to head to Chandigarh for another round of filming. The shoot was moving forward as planned and actor Aamir Khan was hoping to release the first teaser around Diwali this year which might not happen now. The report said that even if the shoot resumes by August or September, it is unlikely that the film will hit screens by December. Therefore, the makers will probably target for an April 2021 release.

The leading daily source also spoke about the complex storyline of the film and the VFX that has to be put into it. They revealed that besides presenting Aamir Khan as a man in his 20s who grows old in the narrative process of the film, the plotline will also depict events like Babri Masjid demolition and the Kargil War. They said that completing such intricate VFX work in such a short time is a huge task.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Academy Award winner Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump, of 1994. A film analyst recently revealed that the timing of the release of the film might not make much difference as there is so much buzz around it that people will watch whenever it hits the screens. Laal Singh Chaddha also features actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

