Laxmmi Bomb: Tusshar Kapoor Shares Brand New Still, Deletes 'viral' Post Later

Filled with intrigue and quirk, the makers released the first look of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. With the film's shoot currently underway in Dubai, Tusshar Kapoor posted some a few snaps where film leads can be seen striking a romantic pose. While the picture soon went viral, Kapoor deleted it just minutes after sharing, the cause of which remains unknown. Fan groups and netizens, however, were quick enough to pick it up, due to which a trace of it remains.

Based on a gripping plot, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around a man who is afraid of all things supernatural, but through a twist of fate, he is forced to confront his fear as his body gets possessed by the spirit of Laxmmi. Kumar, who is known for experimenting with several different reel-life roles and pushing his limits as an actor, fans are sure would make it a rather riveting watch.

Laxmmi Bomb's new still goes viral

Before the release of the first look, the film mired into controversy as director Raghava Lawrence who helmed the original project quit and indicated that he was not recognized by the creators. In a long note posted on Twitter, he explained that there were several reasons behind the decision to leave the film, one of which was the fact that he had not been informed before the first appearance poster was released and had learned of it from a third party.

Apart from this, the Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer also made headlines for clashing at the Box Office with Salman Khan's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Known to all, Khan's films perform amazingly well at the ticketing counters due to the huge fan base the actor enjoys. However, one will have to sit tight and wait until the release date, to know how it all transpires.

