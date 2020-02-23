Aamir Khan Urges Fans In China To Take Precautions Against Coronavirus In A Video, Watch

Aamir Khan has expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed over 2,300 lives and advised people to take precautions and follow the government's instructions in "this time of crisis". Interacting with his Chinese fans through Weibo social media account, Aamir Khan said "A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned," in a video message

"I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close," he said.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,345 with 109 more deaths reported, while the confirmed cases have risen to 76,288, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

Watch the video below:

Among the new deaths, 106 were from the Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus, and one each from Hebei province, Shanghai and Xinjiang. "I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us," Khan added

"I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy," he concluded.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 25 countries since December 2019. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, nearly 12,500 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

