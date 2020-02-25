Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Signing Sadak 2, Says 'Mahesh Bhatt Sahab Was The Reason'

After the success of Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set for the filming of Sadak 2. He was recently seen talking about the film and why he chose it. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Aditya Roy Kapur talks about Sadak 2

According to the reports, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen, in an interview with a leading news portal, talking about his upcoming action-drama Sadak 2. Talking about the film, he stated that working with Mahesh Bhatt was an amazing experience. He stated that it was his driving force, and went on to say that the main reason for him to do Sadak 2 was that he was getting a chance to work with “Bhatt Shaab.”

Talking about the experience, he spoke that it was one of a kind and something that will stay with him forever, so it was a very special experience. He also talked about another one of his projects, titled Ludo. Kapur stated that it is definitely a colourful one and it is going to have a lot of different stuff packed in it.

He also stated that for him, it was really exciting because it was a genre that he had not done before. Although he did not reveal much about the film he stated that he can talk about his role in the film. He is doing a comedy and Anurag Basu is such a fun director on the set.

Every day is exciting and it feels like you are creating something out of nothing with him. Basu gets you involved, and he wants you to take risks. He also allows you to be yourself and free. For the unversed, Ludo will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, and is set to release on April 24, 2020.

