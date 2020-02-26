Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About The Shahid Kapoor Connection In 'Jab We Met'

It has been more than a decade since the release of Jab We Met, a romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali, which went on to be a sensation. For her role in the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan was critically appraised, and her character Geet went on to become a household name. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen talking about Jab We Met and her other films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on signing Jab We Met

In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen talking about her film Jab We Met. Here she stated that it was Shahid who actually asked her to read the Jab We Met script in the first place. He told her that it is an amazing film, and the girl’s part in the film is amazing. He asked her to do it, that is why she ended up doing the film.

She stated that it was Shahid Kapoor who got the entire project together and then the two ended up doing the film. She went on to say that of course, destiny had its own plans and life took its own course. She further stated that a lot has happened in the making of Jab We Met, and Tashan. She said that they all kind of went their separate ways, and this beauty of a movie came into being.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that she just had to do this film at the time when Tashan was being made, where she met her future husband Saif Ali Khan. She stated that she did Tashan as she thought that it will change her life and career. She then said that these two films changed her life.

