'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 24: Aman Saves Roshni At The Party

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn! Ka is one of the most viewed television series in India. It revolves around the love story of a jinn. It features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles of Aman and Roshni, respectively. Read on to know more about what happened in the February 25th episode of the show:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Updates for February 25, 2020

In the latest episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!, fans see that a stapled paper is still stuck on Aman’s tie. Aman’s staff notices this but does not reveal it to Aman. Imran tells Aman about the paper and realises that Roshni had stapled it to his tie. Aman is then seen standing under a chandelier, which is about to fall on him. But Roshni intervenes and saves him.

Aman calls all his staff and scolds them. He scolds Roshni the most for some strange reasons. He asks her to clean the mess. Roshni gets a call from Parveen’s doctor, who tells her that her kidney may work, and she has to undergo some more tests to see if it is a perfect match. Aman also gets a call from the doctor, who tells him about this potential donor and the required tests.

Roshni asks Aman for a day off as she has to go for the tests. Aman asks her to complete the work first, but Roshni lies to him saying that she has to tend to her mother’s health as she is not keeping well. Aman asks his servant to see if it is true, and he gets to know that it was indeed a lie. Chotu, on the other hand, is still trapped in the emptiness and is aided by the fairy narrator.

On the other hand, Kabir comes back to life and is all set to take revenge on his mother for killing him in the first place. Meanwhile, Aman has sent Roshni to manage a bachelor party and she gets in trouble there. Aman comes and saves Roshni in time.

