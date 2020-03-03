Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Is The Last Film Played At A Theatre In Japan Before Shutting Down

3 Idiots is one of the most popular Bollywood films. It stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in prominent roles. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani the movie was released overseas in Taiwan, Hongkong, China, Japan, and South Korea. The fan following of the movie is not only in India but also in these aforementioned countries. The latest example is seen as a theatre in Japan played it as its last film. Read to know more about the story:

3 idiots ran houseful as the last film at a theatre in Japan

According to reports, a theatre in Osaka, Japan was shutting down. The owners decided to play 3 idiots as its last film. The surprise came as the show was houseful, which indicates the impact that the movie had on people, even after a decade of its release.

The theatre organisers shared the news on Twitter. They tweeted “ [The last show of Fuse Line Cinema’s last show] 15:30 times today, “It will be fine” 131 guests! It is housefull! Thank you!”. They tweeted a poster of 3 idiots along with it. Check out the tweet below.

Rajkumar Hiran's 3 idiots was released in 415 screens overseas and 1800 screens in India, as per reports, which is a big domestic release at the time. The film received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. It also won the Grand Prize at Japan's Videoyasan Awards, as per reports. The movie was nominated for Best Outstanding Foreign Language Film at the Japan Academy Awards and Best Foreign Film at China's Beijing International Film Festival, as per reports.

Aamir Khan starrer 3 idiots depicts the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college. It is a satire about the social pressures under an Indian education system. The film is narrated through parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past.

3 idiots released in India on December 25, 2009. The movie broke several records at the box office. At the time, it became the highest-grossing film at the Indian box-office with around ₹202 crores, as per reports. It won numerous awards including Best Popular Films Providing Wholesome Entertainment at 57th National Films Awards.

