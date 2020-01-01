Aamir Khan's Evergreen '90s Songs That Are Probably Still In Your Playlist

Aamir Khan is one of the most renowned actors of all time. Not only his movies, but the songs from his films are also hits. He has also given an opportunity to a young singer in his film. The film was Secret Superstar. Let us take a look at Aamir Khan's evergreen songs.

Aamir Khan songs

Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega

This is one of the most popular songs from the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla made their debut in this film. The film was a super hit and both the actors won the award for Best Debut.

Aati Kya Khandala

Aati Kya Khandala was sung by Aamir Khan and Alka Yagnik. The music is composed by Jatin–Lalit. The soundtrack is from the movie Ghulam. The movie is starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepak Tijori, and Sharat Saxena.

Pehla Nasha

The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. The song is from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, which released on 22 May 1992. The film is directed by Mansoor Khan and bankrolled by Nasir Hussain.

Pardesi Pardesi

The song is from the movie Raja Hindustani which released in 1996. The song is sung by the renowned singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The actors in the song are Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

