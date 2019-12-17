The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Aces The Modelling Game And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has time to time posted some of the most stunning photos on her social media. Read below to check out some of her best looks.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamir khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has evidently impressed her admirers on social media from time to time. The celebrity kid is often seen posting stunning photos of herself in fashionable attires. Ira Khan enjoys a massive following on Instagram having over 190k followers. Check out three of her best modelling looks below. 

Also read: Ira Khan Stuns In New Photoshoot, Netizens Call Her 'future Bollywood Queen'

Stylish black outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Recently, Ira Khan had posted a stunning photo from one of her photoshoots. She was seen sporting a black leather outfit coupled with bright red lipstick. Irs was also seen sporting open curly hair in the photo giving major goals to fashion enthusiasts. The photoshoot was reportedly part of the Who Are You? fashion portfolio designed by Ira on her Instagram. Check out other photos from the Who Are You? photo series below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Also read: Aamir Khan's family tree: Lesser known facts about the actor's parents

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Backless Beauty

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Ira Khan recently posted a photo with the backdrop of a valley along with a lake. She was seen sporting a backless dress, holding her hair with one hand and holding her footwear in the other. The photo posted by her in a backless attire quickly went viral with her admirers leaving sweet comments on the post. She also posted two other photos in the backless dress, check them out below.

Also read: Aamir Khan will NOT launch his kids in Bollywood, says 'can't be dishonest to craft'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Also read: Aamir Khan shoots for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Howrah Bridge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

Also read: Aamir Khan wishes his Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker 'all the very best' for Panipat

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES