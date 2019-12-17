Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Aces The Modelling Game And These Pics Are Proof

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has evidently impressed her admirers on social media from time to time. The celebrity kid is often seen posting stunning photos of herself in fashionable attires. Ira Khan enjoys a massive following on Instagram having over 190k followers. Check out three of her best modelling looks below.

Stylish black outfit

Recently, Ira Khan had posted a stunning photo from one of her photoshoots. She was seen sporting a black leather outfit coupled with bright red lipstick. Irs was also seen sporting open curly hair in the photo giving major goals to fashion enthusiasts. The photoshoot was reportedly part of the Who Are You? fashion portfolio designed by Ira on her Instagram. Check out other photos from the Who Are You? photo series below.

Backless Beauty

Ira Khan recently posted a photo with the backdrop of a valley along with a lake. She was seen sporting a backless dress, holding her hair with one hand and holding her footwear in the other. The photo posted by her in a backless attire quickly went viral with her admirers leaving sweet comments on the post. She also posted two other photos in the backless dress, check them out below.

