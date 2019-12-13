Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Major Vacation Goals

Dream Girl Actor Nushrat Bharucha is giving her fans vacation goals on her social media. The actor has been vacationing in the Maldives and she posted many pictures on her Instagram handle from her first-ever Maldives vacation. Reportedly, Nushrat Bharucha finished patch-work for her upcoming movie Chhalaaang and decided to take a well-deserved break. The Maldives is known to be the dream vacation destination for many and the actor's stunning pictures are setting vacation goals for her fans.

Take a look at some of her stunning pictures from Maldives.

The Pyaar Ka Punchanma girl is seen holidaying at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, which is a luxurious resort at the Maldives. Nushrat also posted some pictures of her getting pampered at the resort. In the next picture, she can be seen chilling in the pool and there is a heart-shaped floating tray in front of her with a delicious looking breakfast spread.

On the work front, Nushrat is gearing up for her upcoming movie Turram Khan whose name was later changed to Chhalaaang. Nushrat Bharucha confirmed the news on her twitter handle. The movie also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Chhalaaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The movie is scheduled to release on January 31 next year.

