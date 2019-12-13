Watch Akshay Kumar Almost Pop A Vein In Carpool Karaoke With Kareena, Kiara & Diljit

Good Newwz is an upcoming film that stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actors are busy promoting their film on various platforms. Recently, the cast of the film tried to give their own spin to James Corden's Carpool Karaoke videos. It could be seen that some of them were struggling with the tunes. The lead actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh sang a song from their film and the fans claimed that they all were out of tune and they were also screaming on top of their voices.

Akshay Kumar, on his social media handle, posted the video of the karaoke session. Apparently, the actors named the session as Car-a-vaan. In the video, Akshay began the Karaoke by singing the film's latest released song Maana Dil. The actor's face turned all red as he started singing the song as hard as he could. The other actors then join him to the back seat and they also start singing along. The song changes and the actors start singing the next song, Chandigarh Mein.

Watch the video here

The trailer of the Good Newwz received an overwhelming response from the audience. Even the songs from the movie are doing extremely well. The movie is a comedy-drama that focuses on the unique concept of goof-ups during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs). The story focuses on the lives of two married couples with the same last name which is the main reason behind the goof-up. In the movie, Akshay and Kareena are shown as the sophisticated couple whereas Diljit and Kiara are shown as the overenthusiastic one. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and is all set to hit the silver-screens on December 27 this year.

