Ira Khan Explains Cycle Of Working From Home And It Is Too Relatable; See Photos

Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She regularly treats her followers on social media with sneak peeks into her life. Recently, Ira Khan took to social media to explain the cycle of working from home in a post. Check it out:

Ira Khan explains working from home

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to social media to share a few pictures of herself working from home. The spree of pictures starts with Ira Khan working and quickly moves to herself sprawling on the ground. The mood then goes on to get 'confused, 'worried', and eventually 'giving up'. Once given up, Ira Khan stretches and poses for the camera.

Khan also captioned the picture as, “Working from home: Enthusiastic working. You start to sprawl. You get confused. You get worried. You start to give up. You stretch. You smile. You pose. Peace out”.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s post here:

Ira Khan recently moved to a new house and since then, she has been sharing several pictures from the corners of her new home. Recently, she took to social media to explain how she has been chilling at home. Khan shared pictures of herself in a satin blue dress with a thigh-high slit. She also wrote, “Because these dresses are too nice to only wear when there's an occasion! Netflix and chill in a blue satin dress”.

Ira Khan took to social media to share a picture telling her followers that she has moved into a new house. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a pair of pyjamas. She seemed to be sitting near the study table in her house. Ira Khan also captioned the picture as, “Look at my new home”.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his previous wife, Reena Dutta. While many are eagerly awaiting her Bollywood debut, Khan is already quite popular in the theatre sector. She made her directorial debut last year with the theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea along with Hazel Keech in the lead role. The same also premiered across the country.

