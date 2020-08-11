Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates 19 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai' In A Unique Way

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 19 years of Dil Chahta Hai. The National-Award winning film is deemed a cult classic which starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Ira shared a video clip of Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe song from the film and asked everyone to 'notice' the lead actors' 'leather pants'.

Ira Khan celebrates 19 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai'

August 10, 2020, marked 19 years of the coming-of-age romantic drama film Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. The film marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar in Bollywood. Set in urban Mumbai and Sydney, the blockbuster film focuses on a major period of transition in the lives of three college friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna).

To celebrate 19 successful years of the film in Hindi cinema, Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan had a special way of wishing her father. The 22-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a small video clip of one of the most iconic songs from the film, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe and wrote, "Please notice the leather pants. 19 years! (sic)".

Watch her IG story below:

The song, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and KK, while its music is composed by the legendary music composer trio, Shanker, Ehsaan, Loy. The peppy dance number features Aamir, Saif and Akshaye shaking a leg to its upbeat music along with Preity Zinta.

Watch the full music video of 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' below:

Alongside the male actor-trio, the film also starred Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. In 2001, DCH also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The director of the film, Farhan Akhtar celebrated the occasion by sharing a collage of Dil Chahta Hai's iconic dialogues in an IGTV video. Sharing the video, he wrote, "#19YearsOfDCH19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hai aur hamesha rahenge.. Here’s to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship (sic)". Have a look:

(Image credit: Ira Khan and Stories By Reel Instagram)

