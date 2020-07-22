Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Tries To Perfect Shirshasana, Says ‘we'll Try Again’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is a huge fitness enthusiast. Ira Khan’s Instagram handle truly proves this fact. Further, Ira Khan seems to be following the footsteps of Aamir Khan as she too has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of date, the star-kid enjoys about 287k followers on Instagram.

Recently Ira Khan took to Instagram to share a story of performing a Yoga asana. Ira Khan’s Instagram video features her attempting the Shirshasana or the Yoga headstand. Ira is trying to perfect her Shirshasana in the video. She captioned the post as, “And then everything got very confusing. We'll try again tomorrow”. Ira’s Instagram video truly establishes fitness goals for fans. You can check out a snap from the video here:

Ira Khan’s Instagram:

Ira Khan seems to have upped her fitness game. Ira recently shared an Instagram post which features her working out with gymnastic rings. Her Instagram post features two videos. While she appears to be struggling in the first video she seems to have mastered her technique in the second video. Ira captioned the video as, “This is me in a gym. Squeals and all.

Sorry about the super loud standing fans.

#workout #rings #squeal #whoops”. Several fans showered their love on Ira Khan’s Instagram post. While some fans seemed to marvel at her flexibility, some were afraid for her safety. You can check out Ira Khan’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Aamir Khan crashes Ira Khan’s Instagram video:

Recently Aamir Khan’s personal instructor, David Poznic shared a fitness video which featured Ira Khan. David Poznic appears to be training Aamir Khan’s daughter in the video. The video featured a hilarious moment when Aamir Khan crashed the video. When David asked Aamir if he wanted to join the session, the PK actor said that he had just come to say ‘hi’. Ira Khan added that she would force her father to join the next fitness session. David Poznic has provided fitness training to Aamir Khan for movies like Dhoom 3 and PK. You can check out David Poznic’s Instagram post here:

All Image Sources: Ira Khan's Instagram

