Ira Khan Reveals Her Favourite Spot In The New House And It Has A Coffee Table

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently shared a picture on social media from her new living space. In the picture posted, she can be seen talking about her favourite spot in the house. A number of her followers find the décor quite exquisite as it is a mix of class and casual. They have also mentioned in the comments section how amazing the place looks.

Ira Khan’s favourite spot in the house

Ira Khan has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through pictures and videos of various kind on social media. She had also moved out of her parents’ home earlier this month, which she had revealed through an Instagram post. Ira Khan recently posted a picture from her favourite spot in the new house. In the picture posted, she could be seen sitting around a wooden coffee table which looks great next to the bay windows. In the pictures posted, she can be seen dressed in an oversized T-shirt with hair messily tied into a high pony. She can also be seen sipping on coffee and smiling for the camera. The corner of the house is well-lit as it has bay windows. Marble flooring can also be spotted in the picture, which gives a classy look to the interior. She has also mentioned in the caption that everyone must have a favourite spot in the house. In the hashtags, Ira Khan has pointed out that she is in the middle of her morning routine. Have a look at the picture from Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

Ira Khan had previously posted pictures from her new home, announcing that she has officially moved out. She could be seen dressed in PJs in the picture posted, while she sits by her work table and uses an oversized pencil. She could also be seen surrounded by sketches and paintings which give a homely feel to the décor. The viewers couldn’t help but notice the huge Goku posted by the side of her table as they mentioned it in the comments section. Have a look at the pictures posted on Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

