Ira Khan Shares A BTS Video, Reveals She Wants To Get Back To Work; Watch

Ira Khan recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes video from her working days before the lockdown on her Instagram account. It seems like Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been spending her time looking at old pictures and videos during the quarantine. She has become a popular name since her photoshoot pictures grabbed eyeballs and she received a lot of appreciation for the same.

She recently uploaded a throwback video where she was seen shooting with Zayn Marrie Khan, an actor and her team. Through the post, she wanted to share how she misses going to work and working on set.

Ira Khan's Instagram shows she wants to get back to work

From make-up and hair of the model to lighting and even assisting for photoshoots, the video shows various things that go behind the making of a scene for the screen. Ira Khan is seen assisting with makeup, lighting, and reviewing how the shoot of Zayn Marrie Khan was looking. Ira was even seen holding a ladder in order to help with the shoots. She captioned the video as, “If starting the work week on Mondays meant this ^ (denoting the video) Let's get started!" She even gave credits to Green Day for the song she had used in her video in the background. Check out the video below.

Ira Khan's video on Instagram

Fan comments

The video as soon as the video went up, many fans commented on the video. Actor Vijay Varma too expressed how he too wanted to get back to work. Several other fans showered Ira with love and well wishes. Check out the fan comments below.

Previously, Ira Khan had uploaded a throwback picture with her girl gang and the picture was friendship goals. Ira had explained how she had enlarged her Whatsapp group picture and had to share with everyone as it brought back memories which made her smile. Check out the picture below.

Ira Khan's Instagram post with her girl gang

Earlier, Ira Khan had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared pictures of her new house. The pictures showed the presence of several paintings and a huge ‘Goku’ poster. She had captioned the pictures as, “Look At my new home” and had told her followers how she is loving her new space. Check out the post below.



