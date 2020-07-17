Ira Khan Gives Major Fitness Goals With Her Latest Gymnastic Rings Video

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, is definitely one of the most popular star-kids in Bollywood. She is a well-known social media celebrity and her Instagram posts are loved by netizens. Other than being a social media celebrity, she also made her directorial debut with the play on Euripides’ Medea, which is based on a very popular Greek tragedy from 431 BC. During the lockdown, she has been home and was spending time with her family. But she recently shared a video on her social media where she is seen working out.

Ira Khan gives fitness goals

On July 17, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira took to her Instagram feed and shared a couple of videos. In these videos, she is seen at the gym where she is working out with gymnastic rings. In videos, she is seen sporting a grey tank top and blue three fourth leggings. She captioned the video and wrote "This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. ❤ Sorry about the super loud standing fans. @nupur_shikhare the only time I'll 'skin a cat' 🙄😑 #workout #rings #squeal #whoops". Take a look at Ira exercising here.

Apart from this, Ira recently posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram and told her fans that she is moving into a new phase in her life. She took to her feed and shared pics of her new house. This means she has officially moved out of her parent's house and living on her own. She showed off her house in the post and a lot of her followers praised her move in the comment sections of the post.

In the pictures she posted, she can be seen sitting and relaxing at her new desk while she holds an extra-large pencil in her hand. She is sporting a pair of comfortable pyjama suit while she sits back and for her me time. In the picture, we can also see a bookshelf that is filled with books and is also decorated with several paintings and artwork. A painting with ‘Happy Birthday Ira’ wetting over it also can be spotted in the room. Her followers also noticed that huge poster of Goku that is hanging on the wall right in front of her. Take a look at the post here.

