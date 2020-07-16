Alia Bhatt Or Mahira Khan, Who Wore The White Jumpsuit Better?

Alia Bhatt and Mahira Khan are widely noted for their unique style and fashion sense. These two Bollywood divas have time and again given fashion enthusiasts several exciting trends. Alia Bhatt is known for her alluring fashion sense, whereas Mahira Khan’s sense of style is uber-chic. On different occasions, these two style icons were spotted donning identical white jumpsuits, which gave rise to an exciting fashion faceoff. But which diva wore the jumpsuit better is something one can decide after taking a look at their stunning photos. Take a look and read on to know more details:

Alia Bhatt slays in jumpsuit

Alia Bhatt, while attending the Youtube Fan Fest, wore an off-shoulder white jumpsuit and looked stunning in it. The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor teamed her fresh look with a pair of metallic footwear. As far as the styling is concerned, the actor opted for a bun to complete her look. A fresh face and bright pink lip shade rounded off her casual look.

Mahira Khan dons a jumpsuit

While promoting her film Raees in Dubai, Mahira Khan was seen in a chic off-shoulder Lavish Alice jumpsuit in white. Her dress had a twisted front, which also gave the impression of a beautiful knot. the actor styled her outfit with voluminous delicate curls and a pair of metallic ankle straps. Celebrity make-up artist Krystal George rounded off her look perfectly with soft and subtle make-up. Her fans loved how she kept it classy and straightforward as it was the perfect pick for a daytime look.

On the work front

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Featuring Alia Bhatt in a prominent role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the silver screens on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, the actor also has Brahmastra lined up.

On the other hand, Mahira Khan was last seen in Raees, which was said to be based on criminal Abdul Latif's life. The film was released on January 25, 2017, and received positive reviews from the critics. Raees' soundtrack also received over 800 million streams on YouTube. Moreover, the film received five nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.

