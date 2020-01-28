Saif Ali Khan To Star Alongside Aamir Khan In 'Vikram Vedha' Remake

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in a recent media interaction revealed that he has been approached by the makers of Vikram Vedha for the remake of the 2017 Tamil movie. The Vikram Vedha remake that was announced last year has been making the headlines ever since it was reported that the makers have signed Aamir Khan for a pivotal role. Here is all you need to know about the Vikram Vedha remake and Saif Ali Khan's role in the film.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan To Reunite With Aamir Khan For Vikram Vedha Remake?

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Speaks On Ole Ole Recreation, Says 'it Was Probably Best Left Where It Is'

Saif Ali Khan spills beans on Vikram Vedha remake

In a recent interview published on an online portal, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has been approached by the makers of Vikram Vedha for the Hindi remake, where he might reprise the role of R.Madhavan. Meanwhile, the makers also have Aamir Khan on board, and with Saif Ali Khan's revelation about his role, it looks like Aamir Khan will be reprising the role of Vijay Sethupathi. The 2017 hit movie, narrates the nail-biting tale of a cop, played by R.Madhavan, and a gangster, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The Gayatri and Pushkar directorial also had Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and the team of his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman are busy promoting their upcoming movie in the city. The movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will also mark the celluloid debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. The Nitin Kakkar directorial is slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020.

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Recommended Her For THIS Role

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan To Shoot For Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan?

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is reportedly busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of popular South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. The Advait Chandran directorial is slated to hit the silver screens on Christmas 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Avinash Gowariker and Alaya F Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.