Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, And Other Adorable Bollywood Fathers With Their Kids

Bollywood star kids have been a paparazzi favourite for the longest. Even with their super busy schedules, our beloved Bollywood fathers never fail to take some time off for their little ones and when they do, it takes out heart away. Bollywood actors even take to social media to share quite a few pictures and videos of them with their adorable little ones. Read on to know more about these adorable Bollywood fathers, including Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan:

Bollywood’s most adorable dads

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan holding little Taimur Khan as he throws in an adorable smile

Shahid Kapoor and Zain Kapoor goofing around with “shady” sunglasses

Karan Johar comes in front of the camera in a rare yet cute click with his bundle of joy

Kunal Kemmu and his munchin giving the morning newspaper a read together

Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan celebrating Janmashtami

Hrithik Roshan with his kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan is the deadliest father-son gang you will ever come across and here is the proof

Akshay Kumar gets his grooming lessons right from daughter, Nitara Kumar

Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayaan Hashmi making his way to take all our hearts away

Shah Rukh Khan along with AbRam Khan

