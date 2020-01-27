Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, And Other Adorable Bollywood Fathers With Their Kids

Bollywood star kids have been a paparazzi favourite for the longest. Even with their super busy schedules, our beloved Bollywood fathers never fail to take some time off for their little ones and when they do, it takes out heart away. Bollywood actors even take to social media to share quite a few pictures and videos of them with their adorable little ones. Read on to know more about these adorable Bollywood fathers, including Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan:
ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's "This Is Not Mumbai, It Is Andheri" Triggers A Hilarious Debate
ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Celebrates His Love For Soha Ali Khan With Their Wedding Clip; Watch Video
ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Twin In Black As They Pose At Goldie Behl's Birthday Bash
ALSO READ | Father Builds Custom Made Game Controller For Specially-abled Daughter
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.