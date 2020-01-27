The Debate
Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, And Other Adorable Bollywood Fathers With Their Kids

Bollywood News

There are several adorable Bollywood fathers including Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan. Read on to know more about them. Here is the complete list.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star kids have been a paparazzi favourite for the longest. Even with their super busy schedules, our beloved Bollywood fathers never fail to take some time off for their little ones and when they do, it takes out heart away. Bollywood actors even take to social media to share quite a few pictures and videos of them with their adorable little ones. Read on to know more about these adorable Bollywood fathers, including Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan:

Bollywood’s most adorable dads

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan holding little Taimur Khan as he throws in an adorable smile

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's "This Is Not Mumbai, It Is Andheri" Triggers A Hilarious Debate

Shahid Kapoor and Zain Kapoor goofing around with “shady” sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Karan Johar comes in front of the camera in a rare yet cute click with his bundle of joy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Kunal Kemmu and his munchin giving the morning newspaper a read together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Celebrates His Love For Soha Ali Khan With Their Wedding Clip; Watch Video

Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan celebrating Janmashtami

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Hrithik Roshan with his kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan is the deadliest father-son gang you will ever come across and here is the proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Akshay Kumar gets his grooming lessons right from daughter, Nitara Kumar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Twin In Black As They Pose At Goldie Behl's Birthday Bash

Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayaan Hashmi making his way to take all our hearts away

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

Shah Rukh Khan along with AbRam Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

ALSO READ | Father Builds Custom Made Game Controller For Specially-abled Daughter

 

 

