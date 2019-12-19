Aamir Khan's Most Iconic Scenes From The Revoluntionary Movie 'Rang De Basanti'

Aamir Khan is reportedly named Mr. Perfectionist by fans and members of the Bollywood film industry. The actor has been credited for some of the most memorable roles and movies in his career. One of these is the 2006 release Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Here are some best scenes of Aamir Khan from Rang De Basanti

When DJ realises that Su can understand Hindi and Punjabi

DJ (Aamir) meets Su and is drawn towards her so much that he starts flirting. When he meets his mother (Kirron Kher), he introduces Su as Kirron’s daughter-in-law, calling her Bahu, in Punjabi. He also continues to say that he specially brought her from London. Su shows that she does understand everything and touches Kirron’s feet and says "Paye Lagu, Maaji”. This completely shocks DJ and he shies away from Su.

When DJ shares his emotions with Su

In a drunken stupor, DJ gets serious and talks about his emotions and fears with Su. He tells her that he is scared of the future when all his friends will go their separate ways. He talks about how even after they have passed out, they are still enjoying the luxuries of college life. DJ fears responsibility and that one day he will realise that he is way behind in the rat race that is life. This is a very emotional scene as the audience only gets to see DJ having fun, so this also gives you the other side of his story.

As Chandrashekhar Azad

Almost every scene of DJ as Chandrashekhar Azad is very beautifully portrayed by Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan's seriousness while playing the role of Chandrashekhar Azad is very memorable. The scene where Aamir Khan as Chandrashekhar is driving away from the police keeps switching to DJ as he also drives his bike. The contrast is shown to portray the want for the speed for the freedom fighter and how he is using it just for enjoyment.

