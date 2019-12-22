Aamir Khan's Nickname Is Kanhaiyalal And *THIS* Is The Reason Behind It

Aamir Khan is unarguably one of the finest actors on-screen. His acting skills are marvellous and always manages to impress fans. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in India. But, did you know that he is also known as Kanhaiyalal? Read ahead to know why his parents gave this nickname to him.

Aamir as Kanhaiyalal

"Mr Perfectionist" of Bollywood, Aamir Khan made his debut from the film Holi in 1984. However, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak gave him a chance to explore his acting skills. Since then he has delivered many super hit films like Dil Chahta Hai, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Talaash, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal and many more. But do you know that he is also known as Kanhaiyalal off-screen? Reportedly, the reason behind his nickname was because as a child he used to play and be surrounded by girls most of the time.

In an interview with another entertainment portal, it was revealed that during his childhood days, he was always surrounded by girls even from his school days. So, his parents decided to give him a name Kanhaiyalal. After his debut in the Bollywood industry, his charm attracted many girls and his nickname was recalled many-a-times. Since after his song Papa Kehte Hai was released, he became a dream man of many girls out there. However, his acting skills and looks still make him one of the most charming actors of the Bollywood industry.

The upcoming movie of Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie is also going to feature Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in prominent roles. Aamir Khan has also contributed to the production of the film alongside Kiran Rao. Laal Singh Chaddha is tentatively set to release on December 25, 2020.

