Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Is Stuck In Panchgani Bungalow Due To Lockdown

The lockdown has been extended and many celebs have been at home and are practising social distancing. After Salman Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Manoj Bajpayee, Ratan Rajput and Jakie Shroff, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has made his way to the headlines now. It was reported that Junaid Khan has been stuck in Aamir Khan's Panchgani bungalow since day one of lockdown. It was reported that before the lockdown started, he was in Panchagini and got stuck there as there was no way for him to travel back. He will still be there as the lockdown has been extended and It was also reported that Aamir Khan’s family is at their Pali Hill residence.

Read Also|Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' Had Maximum Number Of British Actors In A Hindi Movie; Read Trivia

Aamir Khan's son stuck in Panchgani bungalow

It was reported by a leading daily that Aamir Khan and his family are at their Bandra Pali Hill (A Mumbai suburb) home. But their song Junaid is stuck at the Panchgani bungalow. It was reported earlier that this Panchgani home is the place where the music for his super hit films like Dangal and Tare Zameen Par was composed.

Read Also|Shekhar Kapur Recalls Dad's Efforts As Pediatrician & Being Upset By Aamir Khan's Satyamev

26-year-old Junaid Khan has been working as an Assistant Director, actor and a social worker for a quite a long time now. It is reported that the young star kid is following his father’s footsteps. It is also reported that Junaid worked as an apprentice in father Aamir Khan's 2015 film PK. He was also seen in his sister Ira’s play Medea. Junaid Khan has admitted that he is very keen on acting, directing, and writing. It was reported that Aamir Khan had expressed that Junaid Khan wants to act in films and he also wants to direct films. He also expressed that it will be very tough for him as Aamir has set standards for him and keeping up to the mark will not be an easy task.

Read Also|Aamir Khan Thanks Essential Service Providers Working Tirelessly Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Read Also|Aamir Khan Dislikes An Iconic Movie Starring Amitabh Bachchan And Hrithik; Read To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.