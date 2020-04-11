The Debate
Aamir Khan Thanks Essential Service Providers Working Tirelessly Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan recently took to his Twitter and shared a heartfelt note thanking the essential service providers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry. With the sensitive situation the country and the world faces right now, essential service providers like the medical staff, police authorities and various governing bodies have been working to help people navigate through the COVID-19 lockdown with ease and utmost safety. Various celebrities and influential personalities have thanked the essential service providers and now actor Aamir Khan has also shared a heartfelt note for them. 

Also read: When Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao met Sourav Ganguly at his Kolkata house; watch throwback video

Aamir Khan's heartfelt note

Recently, Aamir Khan had pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund set towards the coronavirus outbreak relief. He has also donated to Maharashtra state's relief fund.  Besides this, all the daily wage workers associated with his recent film Laal Singh Chaddha have also been shown support by Aamir Khan. Though the actor himself did not make a public statement about the same, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the specifics of his donations on Twitter. Check it out below - 

Also read: When Aamir Khan & Pooja Bedi got uncomfortable while shooting a steamy scene; read

Besides this, a number of Hindi film industry celebrities have also come forward and pledged support and thanked people working on the frontline to provide essential services amid COVID-19 lockdown. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar and various others have shown vocal support to frontline workers. Check it out below - 

Also read: Aamir Khan & Pooja Bedi had an uncomfortable moment after shooting a kiss scene; details

Also read: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan wish Aditya Rawal for debut; Paresh Rawal left overwhelmed

Also read: Aamir Khan dislikes an iconic movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik; read to know

 

 

 

First Published:
