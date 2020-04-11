Aamir Khan Thanks Essential Service Providers Working Tirelessly Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Aamir Khan is evidently one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry. With the sensitive situation the country and the world faces right now, essential service providers like the medical staff, police authorities and various governing bodies have been working to help people navigate through the COVID-19 lockdown with ease and utmost safety. Various celebrities and influential personalities have thanked the essential service providers and now actor Aamir Khan has also shared a heartfelt note for them.

Aamir Khan's heartfelt note

Recently, Aamir Khan had pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund set towards the coronavirus outbreak relief. He has also donated to Maharashtra state's relief fund. Besides this, all the daily wage workers associated with his recent film Laal Singh Chaddha have also been shown support by Aamir Khan. Though the actor himself did not make a public statement about the same, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the specifics of his donations on Twitter. Check it out below -

Besides this, a number of Hindi film industry celebrities have also come forward and pledged support and thanked people working on the frontline to provide essential services amid COVID-19 lockdown. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar and various others have shown vocal support to frontline workers. Check it out below -

Name: Mouni Roy

City: Mumbai

Mere aur mere parivar ki taraf se

Police, Doctors,nurses,Nagar nigam ke workers,NGOs,Volunteers, Government officials, Teachers safaai karmachaaris,vendors,building guards ko Dil se ANEKANEK DHANYAVAD

Thank you @akshaykumar sir for starting the chain pic.twitter.com/mkkcG0qfR3 — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) April 9, 2020

To all our heroes working tirelessly trying to keep us safe, the ones that are staying away from their loved ones and homes so that we can have our loved ones around.

The ones that are putting themselves at risk and still keeping our spirits up. You are our HEROES. pic.twitter.com/P0NqYfsjem — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 9, 2020

A heartfelt thank you to the @MumbaiPolice who are tirelessly working day and night to keep us safe and protected. The least we can do for them is #StayHome 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 9, 2020

Name : Akshay Kumar

City : Mumbai



Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...

Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N8dnb4Na63 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

