Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film, 'Maharaja' To Start Shoot Today

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut. According to Bollywood Hungama, the shoot of his first film was to begin on February 15. The film is a period drama set in the mid-1800s. Read on to know more about Aamir Khan’s son's debut role.

Junaid Khan's debut film to go on floors today

Junaid Khan is the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta who played a small part in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. His sister Ira Khan has already made her directorial debut in theatre with Euripides' Medea. Junaid is now prepping for his acting debut in Bollywood. The film is titled Maharaja and will be under the Yash Raj films banner. The crew is said to start shooting today on February 15. According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, a huge set was built last month in Vijay Nagar in Marol where the film's shoot will commence.

The period drama is tentatively named Maharaja and will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. He was seen along with the production team to set up the groundwork a few days ago at the location. Siddharth P Malhotra is popularly known for his Rani Mukherjee film Hitchki. The film is said to feature actors like Sharvari Wagh, Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat. Sharvari Wagh who will soon be seen making her debut with YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be seen playing the lead in the film. Jaideep Ahlawat gained popularity after his Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok.

The movie is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. In the case, the Maharaj had filed a case against a journalist and reformer Karsandas Mulji for writing against the Hindu sect called Vallabhacharya Sampradaya. The Maharaja was a part of the sect and did not like when the journalist wrote against the values of the sect. The journalist had also revealed the Maharaja's sexual exploitation towards his female devotees. Junaid will be seen playing the role of the journalist Karsandas Mulji. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

