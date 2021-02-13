'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' Season 3 Release Date And Time: All About Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz Show

Pakistani drama show Khuda Aur Mohabbat has been returned for a season 3 which will now follow the life of Hammad aka Maddy as he travels abroad and meets Sarah. The third season will feature Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan back on screen playing their respective characters of Hammad and Imaan. Read along to find out the release date and time of the show.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3 release date and time

Khuda Aur Mohabbat has finally aired its recent third season, on Friday, February 12, 2021. The first episode aired on Geo Entertainment at 8:00 pm and new episodes will be arriving every Friday going forward. The new season will also see Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz as parallel leads and fans are excited to watch them on screen.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3 cast and Crew

The ensemble cast in the ongoing season features Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, Junaid Khan, Rubina Ashraf, Hina, Khwaja Bayat, Javed Sheikh, Asma Abbas Gill, Mehar Bano, Sunita Marshall, Tooba Siddiqui, Zain Baig, Sohail Sameer, and Usman Peerzada. It is directed by Wajahat Hussain and is based on a book written by Hasheem Nadeem titled Khuda aur Mohabbat. The show is bankrolled by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, while its filming locations include Bahawalpur and Lahore in Pakistan as well as Houston and Washington D.C in the United States.

More about Khuda Aur Mohabbat

The third season’s original soundtrack was released on January 29, 2021, at 8 PM, its music is composed by Naveed Naushad. The lyrics to the song have been penned by Qamar Nashad, while it has been voiced by Pakistani Sufi singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher. The video went on to make the record of hitting over 1 million views within a period of 15-hour and had received over 7 million views by February 10, 2021.

The show’s first teaser was released on January 1, 2021, while Feroze Khan had revealed his first look back in September 2020, in a post on his Instagram account. The show aired for the first time 10 year ago, on February 17, 2011, and ended on February 26, 2011.

