Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to charm the audience and make an impact at the box-office. This led to the termination of the franchise. But there was another reason that played a major part in the termination of the franchise, and it involves actor Andrew Garfield. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Why Andrew Garfield was fired as Spider-Man

According to reports, Andrew Garfield played a major part in the termination of the Spider-man franchise. There was a particular incident that led to this. Sony was hacked back in 2014 by North Korean hackers, and according to the reports, during the time, a film was leaked before its release date. But along with it, several other things got leaked too. It was revealed that the actor was 'let go' from the role of Spidey after he failed to show up at an important event.

Chief of Sony at the time, Kaz Hirai, was supposed to announce the third instalment of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and it was set to release in 2017. According to reports, he did not show up because he was not in the mood to and wanted to be left alone. Back in an interview with a leading daily, the actor had said that he did not get fired. He just did not want to compromise who he was and it was difficult for a few people.

Later, the role of Spider-Man went to Tom Holland, who tried his best to keep the role and even got into a drunk call with one of the big guns to keep his role. He was later seen reprising his role in Avengers: Endgame. Fans of the actor loved his performance and this paved the way for another Spider-Man film.

