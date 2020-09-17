Remember When Akshay Kumar Gave His Best Actor Award To His Mate Aamir Khan?

Back in the date, Akshay Kumar was awarded as the Best Actor in the Popular Choice category for his performance in Anees Bazmee's directorial, Singh Is Kinng. However, Akshay Kumar refused to accept the award and instead gave it away to Aamir Khan. Akshay gave a heartfelt speech on how he believed that Aamir's performance in Ghajini deserved the award more than him.

When Akshay gave his Best Actor Award' to Aamir

After Akshay Kumar held his award, he expressed how 'touched' he was. Kumar shared that he had wanted that 'little beauty' for the last 18 years. More so, he also expressed that he strived for the moment to achieve the honour. Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine, it would happen to him, Akshay Kumar said, calling himself a 'Chandni Chowk ka ladka'. He expressed joy and said that it had come, and it came from the people.



The Sooryavanshi actor then went on to hail Aamir Khan's performance in Ghajini. Akshay continued that he watched the film, Ghajini, a few days ago, and added that he was 'bowled' over. Adding to this, Akshay shared that he watched his film Singh Is Kinng again, and after that, he couldn't help but compare his work with Khan. That's when he knew without a doubt that the Best Actor that year, according to him was Aamir Khan for Ghajini, said Akshay. He went on to laud Aamir's dedication in the film and called it 'historic'.

Also Read | Did you know how much Akshay Kumar got paid for his 1st modelling project?

Also Read | Akshay Kumar wishes his son Aarav on his 18th birthday, pens a heartfelt note

Furthermore, Akshay expressed that he refused to be the man that pretended to take the award away from Aamir. He knew that the moment was never going to back in his life again, but he couldn't walk out from there, holding something which he knew it belonged to him, added Akshay in his speech at the show. He concluded by thanking his fans and said that the award was for his mate, Aamir Khan.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' release date, says 'get ready for a mad ride'

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz. He is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial, Sooryavanshi. He also has Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming flick, Prithviraj in the pipeline. Not only these, but Kumar is awaiting the digital release of Laxmmi Bomb. He has been also roped in for Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Durgavati, Bell Bottom and many more films. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read | Shooting location of Bear Grylls & Akshay Kumar episode: Where is this National Park?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.