Aamna Sharif Showed Her Acting Chops In These Scenes From 'Ek Villain', Take A Look

Aamna Sharif is considered to be one of the most talented TV actors. But the seasoned TV actor grabbed major attention when she starred in the movie Ek Villain. The Mohit Suri movie helped the actor to garner critical acclaim and appreciation from the audience. So take a look at her best moments from Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain.

Aamna Sharif in ‘Ek Villain’

1. Aamna’s introduction scene

Aamna plays the role of Sulu, a middle-class housewife in the film Ek Villain. In the film, Aamna’s character is introduced through her husband Riteish Deshmukh’s perspective. Aamna’s introduction starts with her monologue regarding her life and the crisis she faces due to their middle-class lifestyle. Even though Riteish Deshmukh’s acting skills were commendable in this movie, Sharif definitely stole the spotlight in this scene.

2. Receiving an anklet

Riteish Deshmukh’s character in the movie talks about how his wife Sulu loves gifts. This scene starts with Riteish Deshmukh coming home after committing a murder and wanting to spend some time with his family. The moment Sulu’s husband enters the house, she starts fighting with him again. But the moment she receives an anklet from her husband, her mood shifts and she starts smiling. This scene is considered to be one of Aamna Sharif’s best scenes in the movie Ek Villain.

3. The rickshaw scene

This Ek Villain movie scene starts with Riteish Deshmukh and his on-screen family getting ready to watch a movie. During the entire scene, Aamna Sharif showed her acting chops when she talked about their family’s financial problems. Aamna Sharif added a touch of relatability to this scene when she revealed her secret savings to her husband.

4. The hospital scene

This Ek Villain movie scene also helped Aamna Sharif gain positive acting reviews from the critics. She successfully portrayed her character’s mixed emotions regarding her husband’s fatal injuries. Take a look at the scene here.

