'Aankhen 2' Shoot To Begin In May; Here Are More Details About The Upcoming Sequel

Aankhen 2 is one of the highly anticipated film sequels in the coming times, as it aims to take over from its previous instalment, which was released way back in 2002. The news of the arrival of this sequel was announced last year, which had created a lot of excitement and speculations among fans. After a long wait, a new update of the upcoming film seems to have finally arrived. It has been revealed that the film is likely to enter the production stage in the coming month of May.

Aankhen 2 to start rolling in May

While the buzz for the sequel of the 2002 hit had been going on for the past few years, it has only recently been confirmed that the film is in works. Fans have been waiting ever since to hear the news about when its production would actually start. The news has now been revealed in Mid Day that the film will begin its shoot in May, which is only a couple of months away. It has been reported that Akshaye Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the star cast of this film.

In addition to this, actor and comedian Sunil Grover has also reportedly joined the film’s cast. A source has revealed to the portal that the heist will be seen in a “grander scale” in the plot of the sequel. The character of Amitabh Bachchan will be seen leading a new team this time, which has visually impaired people, who will be played by Akshaye, Sidharth and Sunil. The location of the film is being set abroad and the makers have been scoping places such as the UK and Bulgaria. The shooting of the film is likely to begin in May if the schedule pans out accordingly, the source revealed.

It has further been revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Mission Majnu and will begin preparations for Aankhen 2 around mid-April. Sidharth, Akshaye and Sunil are expected to begin the shoot early, while Amitabh Bachchan will be joining them later. While it is confirmed that Akshaye, Sidharth and Amitabh Bachchan will be part of the film, the finalising of Sunil Grover in the plot is yet to take place.

