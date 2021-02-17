Sidharth Malhotra Marks 3 Years Of 'Aiyaary', Extends Thanks To The Film's Entire Team

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to celebrate 3 years of Aiyaary. The actor uploaded stories tagging castmates and crewmates. In the Instagram story, the 36-year-old actor uploaded the movie poster with a snap of him with co-actor Rakul Preet. Featuring the title track of Aiyaary, ‘Le Dooba’ played in the story’s background. Sidharth Malhotra tagged Director Neeraj Pandey, Producer Shital Bhatia with co-actors Rakul Preet and Manoj Bajpayee. He wrote in his story ‘surveillance mein listening is a fine art’ as he thanked the whole team for 3 years of Aiyaary.

Also Read: Ind Vs Eng 1st Test: Siddharth Malhotra Hopes Team India Comes Back 'strongly Next Game'

3 years of Aiyaary

Pic Credit: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Spotted Outside Rumoured Beau Siddharth Malhotra's House

The action -thriller film was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film's narrative revolved around a colonel and his protégé who runs away due to a misunderstanding. The colonel then has to hunt him down before the protégé misuses the data and information. Aiyaary was reportedly inspired by the Adarsh Housing Society Scam. Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpayee shared Sidharth Malhotra’s excitement as they reposted Siddharth’s story in celebrating 3 years of Aiyaary.

Pic Credit: Rakul Preet Instagram.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra On Birthday, Shares Unseen Video

Sidharth Malhotra’s movie list

Sidharth Malhotra's movie Student Of The Year in 2010 marked his debut in the film industry. Movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, and Kapoor & Sons helped him gain a huge fan following. He then went on to star in several films such as Baar Baar Dekho, Aiyaary, and Marjaavan.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Gives A Glimpse Of Her Latest Photoshoot With A Splendid Picture; Check Out

Latest Sidharth Malhotra’s photos

Sidharth Malhotra’s photos on Instagram and Twitter vary from his professional activities to vacation photos. Enjoying an online fan base of over 11.9 million followers, the actor actively posts snippets of his personal and professional life on social media. A day before, he uploaded a picture with a horse, captioning it "Horsing around in Lucknow."

Are Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Dating?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the latest rumoured couple of Bollywood after making several public appearances together. Their constant meet-ups, dinner dates, and vacations have been the reason for many to believe that they are dating. Having been snapped together several times, none of the actors have confirmed nor denied the dating speculations. The rumoured couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be appearing together in an upcoming movie, Shershaah.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.