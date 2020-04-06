Aarti Chabria Inspired By 'Money Heist', Shares Picture With A Beautiful Mask

Money Heist Season 4 recently released on Netflix. The Spanish television crime drama has received critical appreciation from all over the world for its interpersonal chaos, sophisticated plot and director's brilliant work. Even Bollywood star Aarti Chabria was recently seen sharing a Money Heist fan girl moment with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Aarti Chabria shared a picture of herself donning a metallic gown. The picture features her carrying a mask. The diva wrote alongside that she got inspired by the Spanish series Money Heist and its character The Professor. Aarti Chabria also asked fans who else is watching the crime drama along with her.

Have a look at the picture shared by Aarti Chabria here:

Another picture from her same photoshoot:

Along with watching Money Heist amid coronavirus lockdown, the diva is also pursuing her hobby - Painting. Previously, Aarti Chabria shared with fans how she is making the most of stay at home by using colours to create something new and innovative. Have a look at how Aarti Chabria is spending her quarantine period productively here:

Not only that, but the model was also seen spreading awareness about the pandemic via social media. In a video shared by Aarti Chabria, she is explaining about the precautionary measures of coronavirus. She is explaining fans about how one should carry hand sanitiser and use it well as a preventive measure.

