'Money Heist' Season 4 Episode 1: Professor Escapes As His Crew Operates To Save Nairobi

The Spanish television series Money Heist has been on the top of Netflix India’s trending list since the release of its latest season. Money Heist has successfully attracted a strong viewership base over the globe.

Money Heist Season 4 has a perfect balance of action, intrigue, romance and humour that has got the audience hooked to their screens. The season has a total of 8 episodes that take the viewers through the intriguing journey of the masked robbers. Money Heist Season 4 episode 1 has managed to create a perfect segway to the upcoming life and death situations the crew is about to witness. Read more about what happened and the most impactful moments in Money Heist Season 4 Episode 1.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 1 recap

As the episode proceeds, the masked robbers realise the depth of the situation they are in. The whole crew rushes to help Nairobi as she fights for her life with a bullet just below her ribs. The crew locates the bullet and the identifies problem with Nairobi, giving them some time to take the next step.

As the pain seemed unbearable, Nairobi breaks apart asking Tokyo to turn her in to save her life. But, Raquel Murillo’s execution certainly makes all the crew members think about the chances of Nairobi being the next victim. Palmero tires to talk them through it, but things go south as the whole crew just dismantles.

On the other hand, The Professor manages to get away from the cops through some of his out-of-the-box techniques. He successfully manages to trail the police by faking a car accident and planting the scene with his DNA to make it look like he escaped. As he leaves, he grieves over the death of his love, Raquel Murillo.

By this time, Palmero, taking the lead, manages to get the crew members to operate on Nairobi inside the Bank Of Spain. The crew manages to follow the surgeon’s instructions through the live feed until the police manage to counter the safety encryption that was keeping them connected with the surgeon. The whole operation is surrounded by chaos as Nairobi falls in a critical state leaving Tokyo with minimal time to make decisions in order to save the crew member.

