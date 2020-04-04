'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoiler: Is Berlin Alive Even After The Gunshots?

Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is one of the most followed web series of the present time. Ever since the release of the trailer of the fourth season of the show, people have been wondering if Andrés de Fonollosa known by the codename Berlin is actually alive. However, to the disappointment of the fans, he is not alive and was dead when shot in an attempt to save his people.

Is Berlin alive? (Money Heist season 4 spoiler)

In the recent trailer of Money Heist, people got to see the much-loved character, Berlin, who was the brother of the Professor. However, the episodes released recently show that his appearance is only in the flashback segments of the new season. In the segments, he can be seen revealing to his brother that he has a terminal illness and would only live for three years. In spite of the short time in his hands, what Berlin wanted to do was to go forward with the heist as robbery is something that he really enjoyed.

Money Heist character Berlin was one of the most loved characters of the series for his personality and brains. He was the one to draft out the solution and plans in most cases. He is shot all over the body by the authority while he sacrifices his life to save his gang in Season 2. Have a look at the video of his death here.

About Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish crime web series that deals with a group of robbers who carry out the perfect plans. It has been created by Álex Pina and stars actors like Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, and Itziar Ituño, amongst others. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10. The latest season of Money Heist has lately been receiving a lot of love from the audience.

