'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoilers: Does Nairobi Die In The Latest Season Of The Show?

Web Series

Money Heist Season 4 Spoilers about the death of Nairobi are doing the rounds on Twitter. Fans of the show have already disclosed the end of the season. Read.

money heist season 4 spoilers

Popular Spanish Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, released its fourth season on April 3. However, soon after the fourth season of the show was released, fans from all around the world have been giving spoilers about the latest season. While the third season of Money Heist ended on a cliff-hanger, the audiences were eager to see what happens in the fourth season of the show.

ALSO READ: 'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoiler: Is Berlin Alive Even After The Gunshots?

Nairobi in Money Heist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alba Flores (@albafloresoficial) on

The story of Money Heist revolves around a group of unique robbers named after different cities of the globe. The robbers plan the greatest robbery in the history of Spain under the guidance of The Professor. In the third season, a character name Nairobi is seen getting shot. After the season ended without disclosing Nairobi’s fate, fans were divided as some thought she might not make it to the next season and some thought otherwise. However, after the fourth season was released it was disclosed the Nairobi does make it alive in the fourth season, but not for long.

ALSO READ: 'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoilers & Reason Why Tokyo And Rio Split | Know Here

Does Nairobi die in Money Heist?

In Money Heist season four, it has been revealed that Nairobi survives the gunshot. She is saved by Tokyo as there are no doctors to help her in the bank. Tokyo gets in touch with a doctor in Pakistan, who guides her by telling her how to remove the bullet from Nairobi’s lung. While the fans rejoiced the survival of Nairobi, it was short-lived as another twist in the plot shakes the fans.

In Money Heist Season 4 episode 6, Nairobi gets shot by the head of the security of the bank. The head of security manages to escape earlier and ends up killing Nairobi. A fan of the show took to his Twitter account and gave some major Money Heist season 4 spoilers. He tweeted saying that Nairobi doesn’t make it to the end and that the only survivor is Tokyo. Check out the tweet here.

ALSO READ: 'Money Heist' Season 4 Ending Explained; What Will Be The Outcome For The Professor?

The initial 15 episodes of the show- Money Heist were aired on a Spanish network in 2015. However, the show received global recognition after the global viewing rights of the show were acquired by Netflix in 2017.

Money Heist became of the most critically acclaimed show. According to reports, in 2018, Money Heist became one of the most-watched series on Netflix. Money Heist is created by Álex Pina. Money Heist casts Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo amongst others.

ALSO READ: 'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoilers: Meet Manila Aka Rehen, The Newest Member Of The Team

 

 

