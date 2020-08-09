'Aarya' To 'PRDP': List Of Films & Web-shows Shot In The Stunning Locales Of Rajasthan

Gone are those days when Bollywood movies and web-shows were only confined to specific cities like Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata. Now filmmakers are not just presenting unheard stories from distinct cities across the nation but, also giving their viewers an opportunity to explore some stunning locales. The latest to join the list is none other than the Land of the Kings Rajasthan. Lately, numerous Bollywood movies ad web series shot in Rajasthan have been received a warm reception by the audiences. Talking about the same let's take a look at some popular movies ad web series shot in Rajasthan which beautifully captures the essence of the state.

Movies And Web Series Shot In Rajasthan

Aarya

With Aarya, Former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen made her much-awaited digital debut. Shot in serene locations Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya' is anchored in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In every episode, you will witness the beauty of the pink city and its forts. From Palaces to local markets 'Aarya' captures it all. The story of 'Aarya' revolves around a strong woman who combats goons, teaches them a lesson and saves her kids from an underworld don.

Bol Bachchan

Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan is one of those movies shot in Rajasthan which became iconic. From temples, forts, palaces, to open landscapes Bol Bachchan lets you explore Rajasthan in the most endearing way. From Choki Dhani in Jaipur to gorgeous lakes in the city, one can truly witness the breathtaking visuals in Rajasthan just in a span of 155 minutes.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Next film in this list of movies and web series shot in Rajasthan is Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. As the name suggests, the film is based on the nuclear bomb explosion in Pokhran. It is a village located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Many sequences of the John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer were filmed in Pokhran Fort, Gomat Railway Station, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and Aada Bazaar. Interiors of Rajasthan are filmed in an enchanting manner by the cinematographer.

Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits in Amazon Originals newest web-series which recently dropped on the OTT platform. And, it has been garnering rave reviews by both critics and viewers for its story plot, magnificent locations, and stellar acts. Major portions of Bandish Bandits are shot in distinct cities of India's largest state which also features its culture and music in an amusing way.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

The last name in the list of popular movies and web series shot in Rajasthan is of Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The filmmaker takes on a journey to explore the remarkable Kumbhalgarh Fort, Udaipur Lake and other awe-inspiring picturesque locations in Rajasthan. The Rajshri film is a complete family entertainer.

