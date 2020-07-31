'Lootcase' Cast: Details About Actors & Key Characters They Are Essaying

As the possibility of theatres opening any time soon looks unlikely makers of several Bollywood movies have turned to OTT platforms for their digital release. Lootcase helmed by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan too has joined the list.

Lootcase is a slice of life type of film but with a riveting story plot. It will premiere on popular OTT platform Disney+Hotstar (Multiplex) from July 31, 2020, Friday 7:30 pm onwards. It is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films. To know details about the Lootacse cast and significant characters, keep reading ahead.

All you need to know about Lootcase cast and characters

Kunal Kemmu as Nandan Kumar

Stellar Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is playing the male lead in the comedy-thriller Lootcase. He was last seen as the antagonist in Mohit Suri's Malang which turned out to be a commercial success at the BO. The entire story of Lootcase revolves around his character Nandan Kumar, a middle-class man, who somehow finds an unattended suitcase full of cash in the middle of the night. Then the film showcases his journey of protecting the suitcase throughout the movie.

Vijay Raaz as Bala Rathore

The next name in the Lootcase cast members is that of great actor Vijay Raaz. He was last seen playing a poetic cop in Ayushmann Khuranna starrer DreamGirl. But, in Lootcase, he is playing a character just the opposite of that. He plays a fierce goon, whose men lose a bag full of money. And in the entire film, you will see him scuffle to trace the suitcase again. His character is an important one in the film named Bala Rathore.

Gajraj Rao as Minister Patil

Gajraj Rao of Badhaai Ho fame is back again with another entertaining character of a corrupt politician in Lootcase. Known as Miniter Patil, Gajraj Rao's character in the movie struggles to regain ownership of his lost suitcase full of cash. From the trailer of the Rajesh Krishnan's film, it is evident that Gajraj's character is extremely annoyed when he gets the news that his precious trolley of cash is lost. Thus, he orders Inspector Kolte to get back his money as soon as possible.

Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Kolte

Another stupendous actor of Hindi cinema who is also a part of Lootcase cast is Ranvir Shorey. The Singh Is King actor is essaying the role of Inspector Kolte in the comedy flick. A smart cop who by hook or crook wants to acquire the lost suitcase and return to Minister Patil as per his orders. One can also see Ranvir in a never-seen-before avatar in the Disney+ Hostar movie.

Rasika Dugal as Lata Nandan Kumar

Rasika Dugal is a huge name in the digital world. From shows like Made In Heaven to Out of Love, the absolute stunner has played a variety of characters in her professional acting career. Rasika is a significant female member Lootcase cast, who is playing Nandan Kumar aka Kunal Kemmu's onscreen wife in the comic-thriller. Her character is that of a religious housewife named Lata who, loves her family dearly and can go to any extent to save them.

Aaryan Prajapati as Nandan Kumar's Son

The last name in the list of Lootcase cast is of child artist Aryan Prajapati. The maturity this child actor displays onscreen is a treat to watch. With a meaty role and some catchy dialogue, Aryan Prajati's character in Lootcase is something you must look out for. Aaryan is currently playing the role of Hrithik Singh in comedy TV serial Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

