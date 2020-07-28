Sushmita Sen Has Warm Message For 'Aarya' Co-star Vikas Kumar As She Welcomes Him On IG

Sushmita Sen recently welcomed her Aarya co-star Vikas Kumar on Instagram through her social media handle. The actor shared the first picture which was posted by Vikas Kumar while speaking about his acting skills through the caption. Her fans could also be seen speaking highly of Vikas Kumar in the comments section of the post as they liked his work in the series Aarya.

Sushmita Sen welcomes Vikas Kumar

Actor Sushmita Sen recently put up an adorable appreciation post for co-star Vikas Kumar while giving him a warm welcome as he recently joined Instagram. The actor reposted the first picture which was posted on Vikas Kumar’s Instagram handle. In the picture, which is a still from the show Aarya, the two actors can be seen having an intense conversation.

In the caption for the post, actor Sushmita Sen has mentioned how excellent Vikas Kumar is as an actor and as a human being. She has also asked her followers to give a warm welcome to Vikas Kumar who has finally agreed to join social media. She also called him by his character name ACP Khan while speaking about working with him on the show Aarya. Sushmita Sen has mentioned how generous actor Vikas Kumar is and how it inspires her to be a better person. She has sent out her love for the actor through the post. Have a look at the welcome note on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here.

Vikas Kumar had previously shared a still from Aarya while sharing an anecdote related to actor Sushmita Sen. He shared the story of how he found out about the actor becoming Miss Universe and how delighted he was back then. He can also be seen mentioning how Sushmita Sen has been as a co-star. He was of the stance that she is extremely gentle and compassionate in every sense. Vikas Kumar can also be seen calling her an icon and a diva in the caption for the post. Speaking about their work together in the series Aarya, Vikas Kumar has written that he wishes to give a lot of credit to Sushmita Sen who played the lead role.

Image Courtesy: Vikas Kumar Instagram

