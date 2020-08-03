'Khatron Ke Khiladi:Made In India': When And Where To Watch The New Episode?

Without even wasting a single weekend Colors is back with another riveting season of stunt-reality show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. The show was announced during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 in which Telly actor Karishma Tanna bagged the winner's trophy. To know more details about Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: When and where to watch the new episodes keep reading further.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: When & where to watch?

For the first time ever in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the stunt-based reality show is shot in India. For the latest special season of the popular Colors show, celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has been roped to host the show alongside "Headmaster Rohit Shetty". The first two episodes of KKK: Made In India have already aired on Colors on August 1 and 2, 2020. The fact which makes this season a special one is that some former champions from distinct seasons of Khtaron Ke Khiladi are a part of the new contestant's line-up.

Focusing on the contestants this time around, Colors has left no stone unturned in coming up with some highly popular faces of the Indian Television. The Khatron new cast includes Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma and Karan Wahi from season 8. Harsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni from KKK season 9. Jay Bhanushali from season 7 and lastly Karan Patel from season 10 who is also emerged as the first runners-up for the last season.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India is an eight-episode long special edition of the stunt-reality show which, is filmed in Mumbai's film city. The first two weekend episodes sure were highly entertaining. As one could see that the makers have not just created some amusing stunts for the contestants, but also made sure that the audience has a fun time by roping comedian Gaurav Dubey. The Khatra Khatra Khatra fame comedian will be pulling out some pranks on the contestant which will certainly tickle your funny bone and keep the audience hooked.

You can watch all the action and drama of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India on Colors every Saturday-Sunday at 9 PM in the evening. Apart from Television, one can also watch KKK latest episodes on Jio TV and Voot App respectively. In the upcoming episodes comedy queen Bharti Singh is also joining Farah and other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India season. With Haarsh and Bharti both onboard, its definitely going to be laughter ride and a full dose of entertainment for the viewers.

