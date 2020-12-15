'Aashram' Faces Legal Trouble As Jodhpur Court Issues Notice To Bobby Deol & Prakash Jha

Ace filmmaker Prakash Jha’s popular web series Aashram has landed into controversy for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the people by depicting Hindu saints. According to news agency ANI, a Jodhpur court on December 14 has issued a notice to actor Bobby Deol and producer Prakash Jha in connection with a case filed against the web series Aashram. The court slated the matter for further hearing on January 11, 2021.

Aashram series lands into trouble

A petition against the portrayal of Hindu saints indulging in unscrupulous activities while being corrupt and building a cult has been filed by local resident Khush Khandelwal. According to a report in PTI, Khandelwal has alleged that Bobby Deol's portrayal as a corrupt godman has hurt religious sentiments. A part of the petition reads, "The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt, and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus."

Read: Prakash Jha Shares Pics From 'Aashram 2' Success Party, Thanks Fans For Showering Love

Read: Sunny Deol Showers Bobby Deol With Much Love As 'Aashram' Crosses 1 Billion Views

The thriller-suspense drama Aashram is a Hindi web series produced by Prakash Jha Productions, reportedly bears resemblance with the case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape and murder in 2017. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak.

Earlier, a fake notice had been sent recently to showcase that the Rajput group Karni Sena had objected to the show, something the director Prakash Jha clarified. A notice, that claimed it was on behalf of Karni Sena’s Surjeet Singh was sent to Prakash Jha recently. In the notice, it was alleged that the show had ‘deeply hurt the sentiments of the people', 'spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion’ and ‘targetted ancient tradition, custom, the culture of Hindus, Ashram’s Dharma, which disturbs people at large.' It also alleged that the first season showed 'lots of objectionable scenes degrading the image of Ashram', as it sought the removal of the trailer and stalling of the release of the series.

The Maharashtra division of the Karni Sena shared the fake notice on Twitter and wrote, “A forged notice was created in the name of the country’s biggest organization and sent to director Prakash Jha. We are not related to this forged notice and there will be an inquiry against those misusing the name of Karni Sena.”

The story of the series revolves around a preacher called Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, who asks his followers to have blind faith in him. In the name of faith, he asks people to stay in his ashram. He rapes women in the Aashram and also sterilizes men so that they cannot father children. He also drugs/dupes them so that they forget everything that happens to them.

Read: Prakash Jha Praises Bobby Deol's Character In 'Aashram 2', Says 'he Fitted The Role Well'

Read: Is 'Ashram' Based On True Story? Here's The Truth Behind The Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.