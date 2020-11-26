Prakash Jha shares pics from 'Aashram 2' success party, thanks fans for showering love

The second season of ace filmmaker Prakash Jha's web show Aashram which was released earlier this month on the OTT platform has been garnering much love and appreciation from the people. While fans are all praise for the intriguing storyline, leading actors Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, and others gathered at the director’s house to celebrate the success of the second season.

Prakash Jha celebrates Aashram 2 success

The director shared the pictures from the success party on Instagram where the cast and the entire team can be seen cutting a cake while celebrating the day. In the other pictures, apart from cutting a cake, the team can be seen striking a pose together. While captioning the post, Prakash Jha wrote, “hank for giving so much love to Team #Aashram 900 million views & counting.”

Apart from the director, Bobby Deol had earlier shared a still from the show and penned a note for his fans while thanking them for showering their love. In the post, the actor wrote, “#Aashram presented me with an opportunity to explore the unexplored ... never thought that such a negative role will get me such a positive response... I thank you all for the love and appreciation. Japnaam.”

The second season shows us the dark side of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, whose insatiable greed for power, money, and lust has been well portrayed by Bobby Deol. While fans are still praising the second season of 'Aashram' they are eagerly waiting for the makers to come out with the third season as well.

The first part of the series revolves around a preacher called Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, who asks his followers to have blind faith in him. In the name of faith, he asks people to stay in his ashram. He rapes women in the Aashram and also sterilizes men so that they cannot father children. He also drugs them so that they forget everything that happens to them.

A cop whose character is played by Darshan Kumaar is adamant about solving the mystery of the dead bodies found in and around the Aashram. Aashram web series’s cast also includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, and Anupriya Goenka. Bobby Deol’s web series is available for streaming for free on MX Player.

