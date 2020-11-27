Is 'Ashram' Based On True Story? Here's The Truth Behind The Series

Popular Indian filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol came together to create the hit series Aashram on MX Player in August. Only a few months later, Chapter 2-The Dark Side was released on Nov.11. It's evident from the trailer that the triggering series’ season 2 will be featuring many hair-raising episodes. "Bhakti ya Bhrashtachar? Aastha ya Apraadh?” Are the serious questions that the series asks its viewers. There are several characters this season who are raising questions about the Godman’s intentions and actions. Read on to know, “Is Aashram based on true story?”

Is Aashram 2 based on true story?

In the Aashram season 2 trailer, one man asks how the ‘baba’ finds “so many women”, while other suspects he is “doing politics”, and a third mysteriously states “once you come to the aashram, you can never go back.” Aashram is one of the most well-timed and candid Indian crime drama’s ever created. Streaming on MX Player, the series features some disturbing scenes of women going missing, and all the missing women somehow ending up being linked to Baba Nirala of Kashipur played by Bobby Deol in Chapter 1. In Aashram season 2, his true colours come to light as sub-Inspector Ujagar Singh and Constable Sadhu are on a quest to uncover his secrets.

Aashram is based on which baba?

While the storyline of Aashram might be fictional, at his heart the series bears resemblance to many real-life cases. A report in Indian Express reveals that one such case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda cult leader who was convicted for rape and murder in 2017. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak. Another similar case is of the rape-accused Nithyananda, who fled the country to form his nation, ‘Kailasa’. However, out of all these, the most disturbing and shocking case was of Asaram Bapu, who too has an ongoing rape case.

Another cult leader, Swami Vikasanand, was arrested for sexually abusing minor girls and making pornographic films. Another cult leader Swami Bhimanand was arrested for running a Rs 500 crore sex racket. Also, the disgraced Nirmal Baba for evading tax worth Rs 3.5 crore—the list is long and saddening.

Aashram season 2 cast

Bobby Deol: He plays the lead role of Baba Nirala of Kashipur, who derives power from the influence he has over the downtrodden of the society. He has often stood for them, and they consider him to be their Messiah.

Adhyayan Suman: He plays Tinka Singh, a rockstar who visits baba’s aashram.

Darshan Kumar: Kumar has appeared in Mary Kom and series like Avrodh and The F Man before. Kumar plays Ujagar Singh in the series, a ‘diligent and sharp’ police officer, who is convinced that it is Baba Nirala behind has involvement in criminal activities.

Aaditi Pohankar: Pohankar made her debut with the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha and was recently seen in She on Netflix. She was written by Indian filmmaker and screenwriter Imitiaz Ali. In Aashram, she plays Pammi in the new release.

Other cast members include Sachin Shroff (Hukum Singh) and Vikram Kochhar (Policeman).

