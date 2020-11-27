Prakash Jha Praises Bobby Deol's Character In 'Aashram 2', Says 'he Fitted The Role Well'

After celebrating the success of the recently released web series Aashram 2, director Prakash Jha shared a video while documenting some BTS moments from the show and speaking about the journey of directing the popular series. In the video, the Gangajal director spoke about coming up with the concept of making a web show portraying the lives of self-proclaimed Godmen essayed by Bobby Deol in the web series.

Prakash Jha praises Bobby Deol's acting in Aashram

While talking about the concept, the director in the clip said, 'Ashram was a well-developed story that was brought to me by the OTT platform and I was surprised to see that it focused on the point of view of common, innocent people who get trapped by these quacks. It was a very clear equation of how these things function and how the mechanism of controlling the minds of the people function. We re-developed it and brought in a very engaging story. So somehow I feel that the story and filming was not very complicated for me.”

Further, the director spoke about filming the web series and how it is a challenging task for filmmakers in today's scenario. “Filming web series is a very tedious task these days because it gives you the latitude to develop all the characters, incidents, and drama to make it more engaging for the viewers. But in the case of 'Ashram', things worked out in my favour and we developed the character of Bobby because I needed a person with a very innocent image. Since the character of Baba Nirala had many dark shades, I knew Bobby’s image could prove an asset for the role. Bobby did justice to the role completely. He is a very hardworking person.”

Continuing, Prakash said, “So when I narrated the story to him, he took a minute to digest the story and then fell for it because the character has all shades to it-grey, black, white. In the end, he loved his role and has done tremendously well.''

While captioning the post, the director wrote, “Through the eyes of Prakash Jha.” The first part of the series revolves around a preacher called Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol. Aashram web series’s cast also includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, and Anupriya Goenka. Bobby Deol’s web series is available for streaming for free on MX Player.

