Aayush Sharma Says His Son Ahil Keeps Asking Him 'Why Can’t I See Corona?'

Amid the lockdown, actor Aayush Sharma is spending his time with his wife, Arpita Sharma and kids Ahil and Ayat. The actor, along with his family, is currently living in Panvel, at Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The actor recently gave an interview to a news portal where he revealed how he spends his day with his family during the lockdown.

Aayush Sharma talks about kids

Aayush Sharma recently revealed that he is enjoying the lockdown with his family, especially with his kids. He said that Ahil Sharma keeps asking him a lot of questions. Such as, ‘When will he be able to meet his friends, or when will they all go out on a holiday.’ To which Aayush responds telling him that ‘All of it will happen once the Coronavirus outbreak is over.' To which Ahil Sharma asks him in return, ‘Who is this Corona? And why can't Ahil see him?’

He also said that he missed spending time with his kids due to his busy schedule. He also revealed that he is answering his son Ahil’s innocent questions as he is very bored being at home and wants to go back to living a regular life.

Aayush Sharma also spoke about his daughter. He said that Ayat spends the entire day sleeping and is most of the time awake in the night. He revealed that he and Arpita have to be awake at night to keep a check on her. He said that they carry her and keep her entertained at all times.

