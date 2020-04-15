Aayush Sharma Reveals Why He Wanted His Kids To Have Multi-faith Names & Surnames

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family went for a weekend getaway to their Panvel farmhouse just before COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The weekend getaway turned out to be a month-long vacation for the entire family including Aayush Sharma, who is spending lockdown with his family at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor opened up about spending time with his family amid COVID-19 lockdown and the reason behind naming his kids.

Aayush Sharma said that he grew up in Himachal and that he spent a lot of time with his family while growing up. However, in a busy city like Mumbai, one can barely take out time for their family. The Loveyatri actor that quarantine has given him an excellent opportunity to spend time with his kids. Aayush Sharma further added that he plucks tomatoes with son Ahil, they have also tried making tomato soup together. The actor has also taught him that farming is not easy, however, it is a fun experience, said Aayush Sharma.

The actor was also asked the idea behind naming their kids, to which he replied saying that they wanted their kids to have a Muslim name and Hindu surname. Aayush Sharma further added that they also wanted their kids' names to start with letter A. The star said while he was travelling to London, he met a guy whose name was Ahil. Aayush found the name to be unique and it also happened to mean the rightful prince in Persian which was fascinating for him. The actor also explained how they believe in secular relationships and hence they wanted both their kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname.

Speaking about his daughter Ayat, Aayush Sharma said that she is very young but has started to react to people and has started recognising them. The star said that he lucky as he is getting to spend more time with his family owing to quarantine. The actor takes her out for strolls and Ayat gets very fascinated by mother nature. He is just trying to fulfil his fatherly duties, said the actor.

