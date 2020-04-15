Aayush Sharma Goes Bald, Varun Dhawan Calls Him Stone Cold Steve Austin

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. As filming and production is closed, Bollywood celebrities are at home showing their different skills. While some are cleaning the house, others are cooking. Amid lockdown, Aayush Sharma recently went bald and Varun Dhawan had a quirky take on it. Read to know more.

Aayush’s bald pic gets a comment from Varun

Aayush Sharma has been active on his Instagram handle and has more than 800k followers. The actor recently shared his bald look on the social media platform. His caption read ‘Bald Look or Badass Look. Kaisa laga ?’ Varun Dhawan had a witty comment on Aayush’s look. He commented ‘Stone cold Steve Austin’ pointing that his look is resembling the WWE wrestler. Take a look at it.

Aayush Sharma is currently spending time with Arpita, his kids, Salman Khan and family at their Panvel farmhouse. He has been urging fans to stay home to avoid contact and further spread of COVID-19 and stay safe. Aayush became a father for the second time on December 27, 2019, of a daughter, Ayat.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with LoveYatri, along with Warina Hussain. The movie was produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. Aayush will be seen next in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the movie.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last in Street Dancer 3D, which did not match expectations at the box office. He will next be seen on the big-screen in Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady along with Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The movie is set to release on May 1, 2020.

