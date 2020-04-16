Salman Khan's Family Spotted King Cobra In His Panvel Farmhouse Gym, Says Aayush Sharma

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family went for a weekend getaway to their Panvel farmhouse just before COVID-19 lockdown was announced. Their weekend getaway turned out to be a month-long vacation because of the lockdown. Salman Khan is currently having fun with his family including his mother, both sisters and their respective families as they're spending time together at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. However, it seems that the actor also has unknown visitors from the wild forest.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma revealed how their vacation feels like 'living in a Safari'. The actor said how the farmhouse is in the middle of a forest, and that there are many animals who keep entering the premises of their house every now and then. One day, the family spotted King Cobra in Salman Khan’s gym, said the Loveyatri actor.

Aayush Sharma further added that they previously also saw a leopard walking nearby. There are many animals here, goats, horses, ducks, cows and a lot of wildlife, said Aayush. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan had recently posted a few quirky videos of him having breakfast with a horse. The videos have taken social media by storm as fans cannot believe that the superstar literally plucked fresh leaves and ate it.

Have a look at the videos here:

Salman Khan also was seen schooling the violators of lockdown. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen greeting fans in Bigg Boss style. Later, the superstar discussed about those irresponsible people who are taking the pandemic lightly. Have a look at it here:

