Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Sharma Is His 'look-alike', Fans Comment On Aayush Sharma's Post

Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to her second child, Ayat Sharma, with husband Aayush Sharma. Ayat Sharma was born on the same date as Mamu, Salman Khan, i,e December 27. Salman’s love for children is witnessed in several instances.

Recently, when Aayush Sharma uploaded a picture of Arpita Khan Sharma and daughter, A\yat Sharma, fans started to compare her to the superstar Mamu, Salman Khan. Read ahead to know more-

Fans say babygirl Ayat Khan is Mamu Salman Khan’s carbon copy

On Holi, Aayush Sharma uploaded a picture of his wife, Arpita holding their three-months-old daughter, Ayat Sharma. The picture instantly went viral and set the internet on fire. Fans are seen commenting about how Ayat is Salman Khan’s look-a-like. Take a look-

Fans comments

Ayat Sharma is Arpita and Aayush’s second born. The two became proud parents of Ahil Sharma on March 30, 2016. Ayat seems to have completed this adorable family. Since the time Ayat has entered the world, the baby has become everyone’s favourite and receive tons of love from everyone. Especially, Mamu Salman Khan seems to be very attached to the baby. Take a look-

